FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Templeton's Mobius says Greece to stay in euro, shares are cheap
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Templeton's Mobius says Greece to stay in euro, shares are cheap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 31 (Reuters) - Veteran investor Mark Mobius of Templeton’s emerging markets Investment Trust told Greek financial daily Naftemporiki on Tuesday that Greece’s stock market was cheap and that the country would remain in the single currency club.

“Greece will stay in the euro zone, there is no issue,” Mobius, who is in Athens for company visits, told the paper. “The stock market is cheap and we are buyers.”

Uncertainty over the Greek government’s negotiations with its official creditors to unlock remaining bailout funds has hurt the stock market, with the Athens bourse’s blue-chip index down 14 percent year to date. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.