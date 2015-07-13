FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mobius to step down from Templeton's £1.9bln EM Investment Trust
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

Mobius to step down from Templeton's £1.9bln EM Investment Trust

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Veteran investor Mark Mobius will step down from his role as lead portfolio manager of Templeton’s 1.9 billion-pound emerging markets investment trust, though he continues to lead the broader emerging markets group, the company said on Monday.

Mobius, one of the pioneers of emerging markets investing, is to hand over to Carlos Hardenberg as of October 1 2015, subject to regulatory approvals but will stay on as a portfolio manager on the fund, Templeton said in a statement.

He will also continue as executive chairman of the Templeton Emerging Markets Group, which manages the investment trust. The group was set up in 1987 and managed 26.8 billion pounds ($41.64 million)as of end-March 2015.

“(Mobius) remains fully engaged in the team’s research and investment activities,” the statement said.

Hardenberg currently is Templeton’s managing director for Turkey and is also in charge of frontier markets strategy. ($1 = 0.6437 pounds) (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.