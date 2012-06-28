FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AB InBev's Modelo deal due Friday for around $15 bln-sources
June 28, 2012 / 6:57 PM / 5 years ago

AB InBev's Modelo deal due Friday for around $15 bln-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev could announce a deal as soon as Friday to buy the half share of Mexico’s Grupo Modelo it does not already own for around $15 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

The world’s biggest brewer has been in advanced talks with the family shareholders who control Modelo, and bankers were on Thursday working to put the final touches on a transaction which is anticipated to be in cash rather than shares, they added.

“Both parties are ready to do a transaction. We would expect the deal to be announced tomorrow as the final details are now being worked upon,” said one person with knowledge of the situation.

The Budweiser and Beck’s brewer is attracted to Modelo by a growing Mexican beer market and potentially large cost savings in distribution and procurement, which analysts forecast to be worth at least $250 million a year.

Modelo, founded in 1925, is Mexico’s biggest brewer with a 50-percent-plus market share where it operates in a virtual duopoly with Heineken’s FEMSA. The company’s biggest brand Corona Extra is the top imported beer in the U.S.

AB InBev declined to comment, while Modelo could not immediately be reached for comment.

