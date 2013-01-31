AB InBev says to vigorously contest DOJ challenge to Modelo buy

BRUSSELS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, said on Thursday it would “vigorously” contest a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit seeking to block it from taking full control of Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo .

AB InBev said the Department of Justice’s action was “inconsistent with the law, the facts and the reality of the market place.”

“We remain confident in our position, and we intend to vigorously contest the DOJ’s action in federal court,” the company said in a statement.