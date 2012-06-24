FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-AB InBev in talks to buy rest of Modelo-source
June 24, 2012 / 9:11 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-AB InBev in talks to buy rest of Modelo-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev is in talks to buy the 50 percent of Corona Extra beer maker Grupo Modelo that it does not already own, a person familiar with the matter said.

Modelo, Mexico’s largest brewer, has a market value of roughly $23 billion, meaning a deal to buy half of the company could cost the Belgium-based brewer more than $10 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev owns a 50 percent noncontrolling stake in Modelo.

While the timing of a deal remains unclear, it could come as soon as this week, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported news of the talks earlier on Sunday.

Representatives of Anheuser-Busch InBev could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Modelo spokeswoman Jennifer Shelley said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.

