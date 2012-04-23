FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Grupo Modelo profit up but costs weigh
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Grupo Modelo profit up but costs weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 profit 2.259 bln pesos vs 2.143 bln pesos yr ago

* Revenue up 10.6 pct

April 23 (Reuters) - Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo said on Monday its first-quarter profit rose 5.4 percent, as a jump in sales was offset by higher costs for distribution and administration.

Corona-maker Modelo said quarterly profit rose to 2.259 billion pesos ($176 million) from 2.143 billion pesos a year earlier.

Revenue rose 10.6 percent to 21.275 billion pesos from 19.234 billion in the year-earlier period. Modelo said it sold more beer both in Mexico and abroad, particularly in the United States, Australia and Asia.

Operational costs climbed 10.9 percent, the company said, noting it spent more on the quarter on distributing its beer and also on administrative costs.

Modelo shares closed at 93.43 pesos on Friday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.