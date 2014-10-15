FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MTG: Amendments to Russian mass media law now signed into law
October 15, 2014

BRIEF-MTG: Amendments to Russian mass media law now signed into law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Modern Times Group Mtg Ab

* Proposed amendments to Russian mass media law have now become law following their signature by Russian president.

* MTG is working with financial and legal advisers to decide on what actions will be taken regarding its Russian holdings and operations.

* Amendments reduce the permitted level of aggregate foreign ownership of Russian mass media from 50 pct direct ownership to 20 pct direct or indirect ownership.

* Legislation will come into force from 1 January 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
