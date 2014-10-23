FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MTG Q3 core profit beats market expectations
October 23, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

MTG Q3 core profit beats market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Swedish entertainment broadcasting group MTG posted a higher than expected third-quarter core profit on Thursday and said it still expected higher sales and operating margin for its Nordic pay-TV business this year.

Operating profit excluding associated companies and non-recurring items rose to 215 million Swedish crowns ($29.5 million) from a year-ago 162 million, against a mean forecast of 198 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. (1 US dollar = 7.2780 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Terje Solsvik)

