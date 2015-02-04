RPT-MTG core profit just above forecast, warns of currency headwinds

(Repeats without changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Swedish entertainment broadcasting group MTG posted a marginally higher than expected fourth-quarter core profit on Wednesday but said it expected adverse currency movements to impact its earnings in 2015.

Operating profit excluding associated companies and non-recurring items rose to 468 million Swedish crowns ($57.0 million) from a year-ago 457 million, against a mean forecast of 462 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

MTG proposed a dividend of 11.00 crowns per share, in line with the average forecast in the poll. ($1 = 8.2067 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)