MTG core profit just above forecast, warns of currency headwinds
February 4, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

MTG core profit just above forecast, warns of currency headwinds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Swedish entertainment broadcasting group MTG posted a marginally higher than expected fourth-quarter core profit on Wednesday but said it expected adverse currency movements to impact its earnings in 2015.

Operating profit excluding associated companies and non-recurring items rose to 468 million Swedish crowns ($57.0 million) from a year-ago 457 million, against a mean forecast of 462 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

MTG proposed a dividend of 11.00 crowns per share, in line with the average forecast in the poll. ($1 = 8.2067 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

