FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Barclays banker Maarten de Jong joins Moelis & Co
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 20, 2014 / 6:16 PM / 3 years ago

Former Barclays banker Maarten de Jong joins Moelis & Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Maarten de Jong, a former Barclays investment banker, will join Moelis & Co in August as a managing director based in New York, the investment bank said on Tuesday.

de Jong focuses on clients in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and diagnostics sectors. He most recently was global head of life sciences at Barclays.

Moelis has made a number of senior investment banking hires recently. The bank said in April that retail banker Perry Hall and consumer banker Brian Callaci had both joined from Bank of America Corp (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.