FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moelis names former UBS banker as India head
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

Moelis names former UBS banker as India head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Moelis & Co has launched its India operations with the hiring of Manisha Girotra, former chief executive of UBS AG in India, as its country head, the U.S. investment banking boutique said on Thursday.

Girotra, who left UBS in November last year, will be based in Mumbai, the statement said.

Girotra joined UBS India in 1998 and had led several cross-border deals and equity offerings including advising Unitech’s telecom unit on a $1.2 billion stake sale to Norway’s Telenor and $763 million treasury share sale by energy major Reliance Industries in 2010.

In India, Moelis will compete with global banks including Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered as well as a slew of domestic boutique banks for a share of the investment banking business.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.