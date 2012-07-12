Moelis names former UBS banker as India head

July 12 (Reuters) - Moelis & Co has launched its India operations with the hiring of Manisha Girotra, former chief executive of UBS AG in India, as its country head, the U.S. investment banking boutique said on Thursday.

Girotra, who left UBS in November last year, will be based in Mumbai, the statement said.

Girotra joined UBS India in 1998 and had led several cross-border deals and equity offerings including advising Unitech’s telecom unit on a $1.2 billion stake sale to Norway’s Telenor and $763 million treasury share sale by energy major Reliance Industries in 2010.

In India, Moelis will compete with global banks including Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered as well as a slew of domestic boutique banks for a share of the investment banking business.