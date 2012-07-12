FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Moelis names former UBS banker as India head
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2012 / 12:41 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Moelis names former UBS banker as India head

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Appoints former UBS India head Manisha Girotra

* Moelis plans to hire 10-12 bankers over a year - Girotra

MUMBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Moelis & Co has launched its India operations with the hiring of Manisha Girotra, former chief executive of UBS AG in India, as its country head, the U.S. investment banking boutique said on Thursday.

Girotra, who had worked at UBS since 1998 before leaving in November, will be based in Mumbai.

In India, Moelis will compete in a crowded and notoriously low fee-paying market with global banks including Citigroup , Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered as well as a slew of domestic boutique banks for a share of the investment banking business.

Moelis is launching India operations at a time when most investment banks have been hit by a drop in mergers and acquisition and fund-raising activities due to slow economic and corporate growth.

“You have to be in India being a global investment bank,” Girotra said by phone on Thursday. “At the moment there is a blip, we all know that, but the interest is very much there.”

Moelis will offer M&A, equity offering and restructuring advisory services to companies in India and plans to hire 10 to 12 bankers for the local business over a year, she said.

India’s once-scorching economic growth has dipped to its slowest pace in nine years, and deal flows have been sluggish for more than year, with some banks cutting jobs.

Even in good times, India is a tough investment banking market, with fierce competition and low fees. Some big equity deals by state companies do not generate any money for the banks.

Announced India M&A deal value fell nearly 35 percent in the first half of 2012 from a year-earlier period to $18.1 billion, while the amount of equity raised by companies dropped 4 percent to $7.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.