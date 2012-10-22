FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moelis hires former Perella tech banker in Palo Alto
October 22, 2012 / 4:00 PM / in 5 years

Moelis hires former Perella tech banker in Palo Alto

Nadia Damouni

2 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Moelis & Co has hired Paul Inouye, a Silicon Valley veteran, as a managing director in the technology investment banking group.

Inouye, who was formerly with Perella Weinberg Partners, is based in the firm’s new offices in Palo Alto, California, working alongside Managing Director Kevin Scheetz, who handles communications and electronics companies.

With more than 22 years of investment banking experience in Silicon Valley, Inouye also worked at Lehman Brothers as head of its Internet banking group. He has also worked at Morgan Stanley and Piper Jaffray Cos.

At Moelis, Inouye, 46, will focus on the Internet and digital media sectors.

Deals that Inouye has worked on include Hewlett-Packard Co’s $11.7 billion acquisition of Autonomy last year; Ancestry.com Inc’s sale to Spectrum Equity as well as the initial public offerings of eBay Inc and Baidu Inc .

Other members of Moelis’ technology team include John Joliet, who covers software, Brian Webber who covers services and Stuart Goldstein, head of technology M&A.

