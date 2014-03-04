FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investment bank Moelis files for IPO
March 4, 2014 / 7:35 PM / 4 years ago

Investment bank Moelis files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Moelis & Co, an independent investment bank, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its Class A common stock.

The company, founded by Wall Street dealmaker Ken Moelis, named Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan Stanley as lead underwriters for the offering, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ()

The New York-based bank intends to apply to list its Class A stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “MC”.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

