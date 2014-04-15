FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 15, 2014 / 9:37 PM / 3 years ago

Investment bank Moelis' IPO priced at $25 per share-market source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Moelis & Co’s initial public offering has been priced at $25 per share, a market source said, valuing the independent investment bank at about $1.29 billion.

The company’s IPO raised about $162.5 million at that price, which was slightly below the expected price range of $26-$29 per share.

Moelis, founded and led by veteran Wall Street investment banker Ken Moelis, is offering 6.5 million shares of Class A common stock. It initially planned to offer 7.3 million shares.

The bank intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “MC”.

Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
