Moelis hires Citi banker to focus on activist practice

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Boutique investment bank Moelis on Monday said it has hired former Citigroup banker Jonathan Kaye to focus on the firm’s M&A practice as well as shareholder activism.

Kaye previously worked with clients in industrial, consumer and technology sectors at Citigroup where he also founded the bank’s shareholder activism practice.

Investment banks are building out their shareholder activism practices to help advise public companies as investors increasingly look to shake up boardrooms.