#Market News
August 11, 2015 / 2:59 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Moelis adds tech, media and telecom banker Chu

Liana B. Baker

2 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Moelis & Co has hired Lawrence Chu, an investment banker who was most recently at the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, to join its technology, media and telecom group, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chu, who is a managing director, starts Tuesday in New York. He will be focused on large-cap companies in the global communications, media and tech sector.

He was most recently special adviser to the FCC, focusing on the 2016 auction for broadcasters’ airwaves. Previously, he was a managing director at Greenhill & Co Inc and advised Frontier Communications Corp’s board on its $10.54 billion acquisition of wireline markets from Verizon Communications in California, Florida and Texas.

Moelis advised Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, also known as Shentel, on Monday on its $640 million acquisition of nTelos Holdings Corp.

Moelis, a boutique advisory firm, has been adding to its technology, media and telecommunications investment banking ranks in recent months. In July, it hired investment banker Zach Righellis as a managing director to build up a practice in semiconductors and electronics. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
