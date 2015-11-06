Moelis appoints renowned City figure Charles Allen as advisory chairman

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Moelis & Co has appointed renowned British businessman Charles Allen as advisory chairman based in London, the U.S. investment bank said on Friday.

Allen has held numerous board and executive positions with major companies. He has served as chief executive at catering business Compass Group and British media company ITV and was a senior adviser to Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs until May.

He will continue in his role as chairman of Danish business services company ISS, British commercial radio group Global Ltd and food production business 2 Sisters Food.

“As a chairman, non-executive director and adviser, Charles has had an impressive track record of building and expanding businesses,” Moelis Chairman and CEO Ken Moelis said in a statement.

“Our firm and our clients will undoubtedly benefit from his deep relationships and diverse industry experience.”

The New York-based independent investment bank set up by veteran investment banker Ken Moelis in 2007 went public in April last year.

It reported third-quarter revenue of $152 million on Oct. 28, up 18 percent year on year, riding a wave of merger and acquisition activity so far this year.