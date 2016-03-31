FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Moelis hires oil and gas investment banker from Deutsche Bank -memo
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Moelis hires oil and gas investment banker from Deutsche Bank -memo

Mike Stone

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Moelis & Company, has hired oil and gas investment banker Brian Jinks from Deutsche Bank , according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The contents of the memo were confirmed by a Moelis spokesperson.

Jinks will be based in Houston and provide investment banking advice to midstream oil and gas companies which primarily transport oil and gas through the pipelines they own.

Prior to Deutsche, Jinks worked at Lazard Ltd and Credit Suisse Group AG over his 16 year investment banking career.

Moelis has beefed up its oil and gas investment banking practice over the past year. Last year, David Cunningham was hired in Houston and Christopher Shaw was hired at Moelis’ London office. (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.