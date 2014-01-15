FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moelis to hire ex-C.Suisse banker Touma for MidEast role - sources
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 15, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

Moelis to hire ex-C.Suisse banker Touma for MidEast role - sources

Dinesh Nair

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Moelis & Co, an independent investment bank, is set to hire Rami Touma, previously the Qatari investment banking head for Credit Suisse, to help boost its Middle Eastern operations, said four banking and industry sources aware of the matter.

Touma left Credit Suisse last year after heading the Swiss lender’s Doha-based investment banking operations since 2007. In that role, he handled relationships with major clients, primarily the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the Gulf state’s sovereign wealth fund.

He will join Moelis’ Dubai office as an executive director in early 2014 with the appointment pending regulatory approvals, one of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

After years of sluggish growth, investment banking activity in the Gulf Arab region is showing signs of revival aided by a recovery in financial markets, but banks have been slow to fill vacancies or add new staff in the region.

Middle Eastern investment banking fees reached $402.2 million in the first nine months of 2013, a 23 percent increase from a year ago, helped by a rise in debt capital markets-related fees.

New York-based Moelis was founded in March 2007 by Wall Street dealmaker Kenneth Moelis who stepped down from Swiss bank UBS to set up a firm to advise companies and governments on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings and capital raising activities.

The firm’s Middle Eastern investment banking operations is headed by Yorick Van Slingelandt who joined the company from J.P. Morgan Chase Inc in 2011.

Moelis was involved in the $25 billion debt restructuring of Dubai World in 2010 and advised creditors on the restructuring of a $1 billion Islamic bond by UAE-based Dana Gas in 2012.

The firm was also an adviser to Emirates Investment Authority, Etisalat’s main shareholder, in the UAE telco’s $5.7 billion acquisition of Vivendi’s controlling stake in Maroc Telecom last year. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.