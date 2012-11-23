FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mohawk Industries in advanced talks to buy Italy's Marazzi-sources
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

Mohawk Industries in advanced talks to buy Italy's Marazzi-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. ceramic tiles maker Mohawk Industries is in advanced talks to buy the unlisted Italian ceramics maker Marazzi Group, two sources familiar with the deal said on Friday.

“The talks are in an advanced stage with due diligence ongoing, though it is still not completely sure if the deal will go through,” said one source.

A second source said the parties were looking at the final details. “But it’s a very complex operation. Marazzi is a very articulated group... Mohawk is evaluating the company very carefully,” the source said.

The second source said the price of the deal was around $1.2 billion.

Marazzi declined to comment while Mohawk was not immediately available for a comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.