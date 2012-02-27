FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOL says INA suspends business operations in Syria
February 27, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 6 years

MOL says INA suspends business operations in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hungarian oil and gas group MOL said on Monday that its Croatian unit INA temporarily suspended all its business activities in Syria and does not expect revenues from Syrian operations until “force majeure” conditions cease to exist.

“Based in the Croatian Government decision, as well as the overall security situation in Syria, INA is not able to continue performing its regular business operations and activities in Syria due to reasons which are beyond the control of the company,” MOL said on the Budapest bourse’s website, citing INA’s statement.

“INA and the MOL group do not expect to receive any revenues neither to realize its production share from its Syrian project for the foreseeable future, i.e. until the termination of the ”force majeure“,” it added. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

