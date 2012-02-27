UPDATE 1-MOL says INA suspends business operations in Syria

(Adds details, quotes from INA)

BUDAPEST, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hungarian oil and gas group MOL said on Monday that its Croatian unit INA had suspended activities in Syria and would not expect revenues from Syrian operations until “force majeure” conditions ceased to exist.

“Based on the Croatian Government decision, as well as the overall security situation in Syria, INA is not able to continue performing its regular business operations and activities in Syria due to reasons which are beyond the control of the company,” MOL said on the Budapest bourse’s website, citing INA’s statement.

The Croatian government last week followed the European Union in imposing sanctions on Syria to try to stop President Bashar al-Assad’s violent crackdown on protesters.

Croatia is due to become an EU member in mid-2013.

“INA and the MOL group do not expect to receive any revenues ... to realise its production share from its Syrian project for the foreseeable future, i.e. until the termination of the ‘force majeure’,” it said.

However, INA said that its revenues for 2012 had already been planned “conservatively” and the decision on the suspension should not affect its investment plans this year.

INA’s CEO, Zoltan Aldott, said that events in Syria had already affected INA’s business activities in that country and presented problems in terms of obtaining payments.

“The goal of the decision to suspend operations in Syria is to preserve INA’s contractual rights and obligations and to respect Croatia’s government decision,” Aldott said.

INA, whose biggest shareholders are MOL and the Croatian government, has concessions in several gas and oil fields in Syria. The company is active in gas and oil exploration at home, in Africa and elsewhere in the Middle East and has both upstream and downstream businesses.