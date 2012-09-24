MOL says to speed up investment projects

* To spend over HUF 300 bln in 3 yrs on Hungarian projects

* Half of this capex to go into exploration and field development

* MOL issued $500 million in seven-year bonds

BUDAPEST, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Hungarian oil and gas group MOL will invest over 300 billion forints ($1.38 bln) in its operations in Hungary in the next three years, half of which will go into local exploration and field development, the company announced on Monday.

MOL, one of central Europe’s biggest energy firms, said it would also build a new plant in eastern Hungary at a cost of 30 billion forints to produce butadiene, an important industrial chemical used in the production of synthetic rubber.

“We have no other possibility but to grow out of the crisis; to regain a leading position among European refiners via the implementation of accelerated investments and a reduction of our costs at the same,” MOL Chief Executive Jozsef Molnar said in a statement posted on the Budapest bourse’s website.

In a separate statement, MOL said it had signed the contracts related to a $500 million 7-year bond issue which the company announced earlier this month.

In August MOL said it targeted up to $2 billion in capex annually in the 2012-2014 period. Part of these funds would be invested in upstream projects in Kurdistan, Russia and Kazakhstan, in Hungarian conventional and unconventional exploration projects and also in Croatian exploration.

MOL said the rest would go into refinery modernisation in Slovakia and Croatia, a butadiene plant and the development of the company’s retail network.

MOL operates five refineries in the region, and has a network of over 1,600 filling stations. Its gas transmission subsidiary operates Hungary’s natural gas pipeline network.

Profit at MOL fell in the second quarter, hit by lower oil production and huge inventory losses and the firm said in August that a poor power market outlook had forced it to hold back investment in a major power generation project.

MOL said last month in its earnings report that it had postponed a final investment decision on a 860 MW combined cycle gas turbine power plant which it plans to build with Czech group CEZ in Hungary. ($1 = 217.014 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Richard Chang)