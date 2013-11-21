Hungary's MOL, Japan's JSR Corp. form joint venture

BUDAPEST, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Hungarian oil and gas group MOL said on Thursday that it would form a joint venture with Japan’s JSR Corp. to manufacture synthetic rubber from 2017.

JSR will have a 51 percent stake in the new company, with MOL controlling 49 percent, the company said, adding that they planned to sell S-SBR type rubber from a plant with annual capacity of 60,000 tons.

The move by the joint venture partners is to take advantage of an expected expansion in the European market for eco-friendly tyres, for which S-SBR rubber is a raw material. (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Sandor Peto; Editing by David Goodman)