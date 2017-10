BUDAPEST, March 28 (Reuters) - Hungarian oil and gas group MOL has signed a $480 million revolving multi-currency credit agreement, the company said.

MOL announced in a statement on the Budapest Stock Exchange’s website late on Wednesday that the credit facility is coordinated by Erste Group Bank AG, Belgium’s KBC Bank and Citibank.

The loan is for 3 years and can be extended, MOL said, without providing further details. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Jason Neely)