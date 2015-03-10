Croatia, Hungary's MOL to restart talks over INA in late March- minister

BUDVA, Montenegro, March 10 (Reuters) - Croatia and Hungary’s MOL are set to restart talks over the jointly-owned oil firm INA at the end of March with help of an international facilitator, Croatia’s Economy Minister told Reuters on Tuesday.

Both sides have accepted the offer from the United States to help them resolve a long running dispute and steer the talks on INA’s future, Ivan Vrdoljak said on the sidelines of an energy summit in Montenegro’s coastal resort of Budva. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Louise Heavens)