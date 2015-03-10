FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatia, Hungary's MOL to restart talks over INA in late March- minister
March 10, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

Croatia, Hungary's MOL to restart talks over INA in late March- minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDVA, Montenegro, March 10 (Reuters) - Croatia and Hungary’s MOL are set to restart talks over the jointly-owned oil firm INA at the end of March with help of an international facilitator, Croatia’s Economy Minister told Reuters on Tuesday.

Both sides have accepted the offer from the United States to help them resolve a long running dispute and steer the talks on INA’s future, Ivan Vrdoljak said on the sidelines of an energy summit in Montenegro’s coastal resort of Budva. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Louise Heavens)

