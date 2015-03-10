UPDATE 1-Croatia, Hungary's MOL to restart talks over INA in late March

(Adds quote from minister, detail on dispute)

By Maja Zuvela

BUDVA, Montenegro, March 10 (Reuters) - Croatia and Hungary’s MOL are set to restart at the end of March talks over the jointly-owned oil firm INA with help of an international facilitator, Croatia’s Economy Minister told Reuters on Tuesday.

Both sides have accepted the offer from the United States to help them resolve a long running dispute and steer the talks on INA’s future, Ivan Vrdoljak said on the sidelines of an energy summit in Montenegro’s coastal resort of Budva.

The two main shareholders in Croatia’s biggest utility have been at odds over management rights and investment policy and the row has hurt the company’s business, while also threatening to sour relations between the two European Union member states.

“Each side has agreed to engage the facilitator. If MOL accepts our starting position, which includes a new shareholding agreement and a new strategy for INA’s development, the dispute could be resolved during this government’s mandate,” Vrdoljak said.

Croatia is due to hold a general election in late 2015, with the ruling centre-left coalition trailing the conservative opposition.

MOL is INA’s biggest shareholder with just under 50 percent, while the Zagreb government holds nearly 45 percent. Several rounds of talks since September 2013 have failed to make headway.

Croatia wants the management rights in INA redefined so that the government has an equal say in decision-making, something MOL has refused.

A source close to the Hungarian side told Reuters earlier this month MOL sees itself as a strategic rather than a financial investor “and it wants to be able to run the company”.

Croatia sentenced former Prime Minister Ivo Sanader for taking a bribe from MOL in exchange for giving it management rights in 2009. MOL and Sanader have both denied graft allegations.

MOL complains that red tape and local political interests are hampering its plans to invest more in INA and run the company more efficiently. It has refused to give up management control and said it was prepared to sell its stake in INA if no agreement was reached soon.

“It’s up to MOL to decide on the future of its shares in INA. If our partners decide to sell them, our demands towards a potential new investor will remain the same,” Vrdoljak said.

Both Zagreb and MOL are pursuing separate arbitration procedures before international courts.