Regulator approves MOL's purchase of Czech petrol stations

PRAGUE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Czech anti-monopoly watchdog said on Wednesday it had approved a takeover by Hungary’s MOL of PAP OIL, a company operating over 120 patrol stations in the Czech Republic.

The regulator, UOHS, said the takeover would not impede competition on the Czech market, which has a very dense network of filling stations.

“The new entity created via the merger will be competing against Benzina, OMV, Cepro or Shell with higher market share,” UOHS said in a statement. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)