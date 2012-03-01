FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOL cuts 2012 hydrocarbon output guidance on Syria
March 1, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 6 years ago

MOL cuts 2012 hydrocarbon output guidance on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 1 (Reuters) - Hungarian oil and gas group MOL reduced its 2012 hydrocarbon output forecast to 121,000 barrels per day on Thursday from an earlier projection for 135,000 barrels, after a suspension of activities in Syria announced earlier this week.

MOL published the fresh output guidance in an updated investor presentation on its official web site.

The company still sees 3-4 percent production growth from 2014.

MOL said on Monday that its Croatian unit INA had suspended activities in Syria and would not expect revenues from Syrian operations until “force majeure” conditions ceased to exist. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

