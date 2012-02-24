FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOL posts HUF 31 bln net loss in Q4 on weak downstream
February 24, 2012 / 6:22 AM / in 6 years

MOL posts HUF 31 bln net loss in Q4 on weak downstream

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Hungarian oil and gas group MOL posted a net loss of 31 billion forints in the fourth quarter of 2011, down from a net profit of 36.1 billion in the same period of 2010 mainly on a weak downstream performance.

Analysts in a poll by business web site portfolio.hu forecast a net profit of 27.3 billion for the fourth quarter.

MOL’s operational profit excluding special items was 61.5 billion forints, down 27 percent from 84.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2010.

In a presentation for investors published on its web site the company said it planned annual capex spending of up to $2 billion for the 2012-2014 period to be fully financed from operational cash flow.

It also said it expected 2012 production at 135,000 barrels per day in a “normal business environment” and saw 3-4 percent production growth from 2014. Last year MOL’s average daily hydrocarbon production was 147,400 barrels per day. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

