MOL posts HUF 73.7 bln net in Q1, to cut downstream costs

BUDAPEST, May 15 (Reuters) - Hungarian oil and gas group MOL posted a net profit of 73.7 billion forints in the first quarter of 2012, down from 92.7 billion in the same period of 2011 as a result of lower output in its upstream segment and a weak external downstream environment.

But MOL’s first-quarter net profit still beat analysts’ expectations, who had forecast a net profit of 42.5 billion for the first quarter in a poll by business web site portfolio.hu.

“As a response to the extremely depressed downstream business environment, a comprehensive programme has been designed and launched in order to increase the profitability of the downstream division,” MOL’s Chairman and Chief Executive Zsolt Hernadi said in a statement.

“The new programme aims to reach $500 to 550 million EBITDA improvement in the upcoming three years,” he added.

MOL said about 60 percent of this improvement would come from cost reduction.