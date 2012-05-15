FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOL posts HUF 73.7 bln net in Q1, to cut downstream costs
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 15, 2012 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

MOL posts HUF 73.7 bln net in Q1, to cut downstream costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 15 (Reuters) - Hungarian oil and gas group MOL posted a net profit of 73.7 billion forints in the first quarter of 2012, down from 92.7 billion in the same period of 2011 as a result of lower output in its upstream segment and a weak external downstream environment.

But MOL’s first-quarter net profit still beat analysts’ expectations, who had forecast a net profit of 42.5 billion for the first quarter in a poll by business web site portfolio.hu.

“As a response to the extremely depressed downstream business environment, a comprehensive programme has been designed and launched in order to increase the profitability of the downstream division,” MOL’s Chairman and Chief Executive Zsolt Hernadi said in a statement.

“The new programme aims to reach $500 to 550 million EBITDA improvement in the upcoming three years,” he added.

MOL said about 60 percent of this improvement would come from cost reduction. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.