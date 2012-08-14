MOL's Q2 profit falls on weaker upstream, inventory losses

BUDAPEST, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Hungarian oil and gas group MOL posted a net profit of 700 million forints ($3.09 million) in the second quarter of 2012, down from 54 billion in the same period of 2011 as lower output in upstream, losses on inventories and maintenance at some refineries weighed on performance.

“The operating profit of HUF 20 billion, excluding special items, was negatively influenced by lower hydrocarbon production in the Upstream, while a remarkable amount of inventory losses and the still depressed regional demand in the Downstream also worsened the result,” MOL said in its report on Tuesday.

“The improving margin environment and product slate in Refining and Marketing could only partly offset these developments.”

MOL posted an operating profit of 19.6 billion forints excluding special items, down from 88.2 billion in the second quarter of 2011. ($1 = 226.5150 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)