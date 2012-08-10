FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOL, partners submit Shaikan commercial discovery
August 10, 2012 / 8:04 AM / in 5 years

MOL, partners submit Shaikan commercial discovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hungarian oil and gas group MOL and its partners have submitted a declaration of commercial discovery related to the Shaikan Block in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, MOL said in a statement on Friday.

“The Contractor intends to submit its Field Development Plan to the Shaikan Block Management Committee within 180 days following the submission of the Declaration of Commercial Discovery,” it said.

MOL’s partners under a production sharing contract are Gulf Keystone Petroleum International Limited, Kalegran Ltd a MOL subsidiary and Texas Keystone Inc.

MOL officials were not immediately available for further comment.

