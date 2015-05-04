Moldova c.bank says to raise reserve requirement for banks to restrain inflation

CHISINAU, May 4 (Reuters) - Moldova’s central bank on Monday said it would raise the mandatory reserve requirement for commercial banks by 2 percentage points to 20 percent to keep inflation in check, central bank Governor Dorin Dragutanu said.

Dragutanu told Reuters the measure, which will come into force for a month from June 8, was aimed at keeping inflation within the bank’s target range of 1.5 percentage points either side of 5 percent. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Robin Pomeroy)