Moldova's PM tenders his resignation

CHISINAU, June 12 (Reuters) - Moldovan Prime Minister Chiril Gaburici said on Friday he was tendering his resignation, adding: “I am not a politician, I am a manager. The country needs to change the political system.”

Gaburici, a pro-European businessman who took over as prime minister in the small ex-Soviet country in February, earlier this week called for the resignation of the state prosecutor and the head of the central bank for failure to act effectively over the disappearance of $1 billion from three Moldovan banks.