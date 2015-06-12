FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moldova's PM tenders his resignation
June 12, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

Moldova's PM tenders his resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHISINAU, June 12 (Reuters) - Moldovan Prime Minister Chiril Gaburici said on Friday he was tendering his resignation, adding: “I am not a politician, I am a manager. The country needs to change the political system.”

Gaburici, a pro-European businessman who took over as prime minister in the small ex-Soviet country in February, earlier this week called for the resignation of the state prosecutor and the head of the central bank for failure to act effectively over the disappearance of $1 billion from three Moldovan banks.

Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alessandra Prentice

