World Bank lowers Moldova 2016 GDP forecast
October 13, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

World Bank lowers Moldova 2016 GDP forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHISINAU, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The World Bank slashed its forecast for Moldova’s economy on Tuesday, seeing growth of 0.5 percent in 2016 compared with an earlier forecast of 1.5 percent, partly due to a banking sector crisis that has caused mass public protest.

The theft of $1 billion, equivalent to about one eighth of the poor ex-Soviet state’s annual gross domestic product, has hit living standards, weakened the national leu currency and driven up inflation.

The World Bank expects the economy to contract 2 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Jon Boyle)

