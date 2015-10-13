World Bank lowers Moldova 2016 GDP forecast

CHISINAU, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The World Bank slashed its forecast for Moldova’s economy on Tuesday, seeing growth of 0.5 percent in 2016 compared with an earlier forecast of 1.5 percent, partly due to a banking sector crisis that has caused mass public protest.

The theft of $1 billion, equivalent to about one eighth of the poor ex-Soviet state’s annual gross domestic product, has hit living standards, weakened the national leu currency and driven up inflation.

The World Bank expects the economy to contract 2 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Jon Boyle)