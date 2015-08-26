FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Moldova's central bank raise main interest rate to 19.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Moldova's central bank raise main interest rate to 19.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail on monetary policy changes, quote)

CHISINAU, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Moldovan central bank raised its main interest rate to 19.5 percent from 17.5 percent on Wednesday in a further bid to control inflation, its sixth increase since the start of 2015.

Along with other former Soviet republics, Moldova has been hit by an economic downturn in Russia, a key trading partner, triggered by the Ukraine crisis and a plunge in oil prices.

“Weak economic activity in the euro zone, Russia’s recession ... (and) a fall in remittances and exports are factors influencing the rise in inflationary pressure,” the central bank said in a statement.

Central bank Governor Dorin Dragutanu said inflation accelerated to 8.6 percent in July and could reach 11.2 percent by the end of 2015, compared with a target of 5 percent.

The bank also raised the rate on overnight loans and overnight deposits by 2 percentage points to 22.5 percent and 16.5 percent respectively.

Bank reserve requirements for the national leu currency were raised 3 percentage points to 35 percent, coming into effect from Nov. 7. The leu has weakened over the past year from 14 to the dollar in mid-2014 to the current level of around 19.

Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Heinrich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.