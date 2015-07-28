FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moldova finds compromise candidate for PM amid banking crisis row
July 28, 2015 / 9:40 AM / 2 years ago

Moldova finds compromise candidate for PM amid banking crisis row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHISINAU, July 28 (Reuters) - A 45-year-old businessman was named as compromise candidate for prime minister in Moldova on Tuesday after the ruling pro-Europe coalition withdrew support for Education Minister Maia Sandu amid a row over a massive bank fraud.

Moldovan President Nicolae Timofti appointed Valeriu Strelet, a deputy for the Liberal Democratic party, to form a new government after late night talks within the three-party pro-European Union alliance.

The small ex-Soviet state has been in turmoil since $1 billion disappeared from the banking system because of fraudulent lending practices, and Prime Minister Chiril Gaburici resigned in June after just over 100 days in office. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

