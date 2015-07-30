FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moldovan parliament approves new PM and pro-EU government
July 30, 2015

Moldovan parliament approves new PM and pro-EU government

CHISINAU, July 30 (Reuters) - Moldova’s parliament confirmed Valeriu Strelet, a legislator and businessman, as prime minister on Thursday and approved his pro-Europe government team.

Parliamentary allies from a three-party pro-European Union alliance mustered 52 votes in support of Strelet, just enough to ensure his confirmation by the 101-seat assembly.

The post of prime minister has been vacant in the small ex-Soviet state since June 12 when former prime minister Chiril Gaburici stepped down after just over 100 days in office following allegations his school diplomas were fake. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing By Richard Balmforth)

