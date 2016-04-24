FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anti-government protesters scuffle with Moldova police
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 24, 2016 / 5:18 PM / a year ago

Anti-government protesters scuffle with Moldova police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHISINAU, April 24 (Reuters) - Around 1,000 demonstrators scuffled with Moldovan riot police on Sunday in long-running anti-government protests and threatened to storm buildings owned by a prominent businessman in central Chisinau.

Since last September thousands have regularly turned out to protest at the disappearance of $1 billion from banks now in administration, which has led to widespread disenchantment with the ex-Soviet state’s political and business leaders.

Insiders say the banking fraud, a steady haemorrhaging abroad of the equivalent of one-eighth of Moldova’s gross domestic product in unsupported loans over several years, reflects deep-seated corruption.

The appointment of a new prime minister in January with close ties to Vladimir Plahotniuc, one of Moldova’s richest men, has angered opposition lawmakers and citizens, who want a snap parliamentary election.

Hundreds of police carrying batons and protective shields formed a barrier between Plahotniuc’s house and the crowd, who were shouting “Down with the mafia” and “Power to the people, not to the oligarchs”.

A similar stand-off was taking place nearby, with crowds throwing stones, sticks, eggs and bottles at police who were protecting a business centre owned by Plahotniuc.

The demonstration is an offshoot of a larger protest, where 7,000 gathered around government buildings earlier on Sunday.

A decision in March to allow the next president to be chosen via national elections rather than a vote in parliament failed to appease protesters. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.