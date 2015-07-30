UPDATE 1-Moldova's central bank raises main interest rate to 17.5 pct

(Adds background)

CHISINAU, July 30 (Reuters) - The Moldovan central bank raised its main interest rate to 17.5 percent from 15.5 percent from Thursday in a further bid to control inflation, the head of the bank, Dorin Dragutanu, said.

In June, inflation reached 8.3 percent year-on-year against a central bank target of 5 percent. Thursday’s hike was the fifth rise in the refinancing rate this year.

The rate change was announced as Valeriu Strelet, a 45-year-old parliamentary deputy, sought parliamentary confirmation of his appointment as prime minister at the head of a new pro-Europe government.

Political instability and the unexplained disappearance of $1 billion from the Moldovan banking system is holding up a new programme from the International Monetary Fund and financial support from other lenders for the small ex-Soviet state.

Dragutanu, speaking to Reuters, said weak performance in the euro zone and recession in Russia, Moldova's main trading partner, had hit the pace of growth. The national currency the leu has lost 40 percent of its value against the dollar this year.