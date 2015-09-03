Moldova's new government warned not to waste another $1 billion

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Moldova needs reforms to improve transparency and supervision in its banks in order to unblock international funding and prevent a repeat of a $1 billion loan scandal, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Thursday.

An EBRD delegation met with new Moldovan Prime Minister Valeriu Strelet, who is trying to extricate the former Soviet republic from financial crisis after $1 billion - roughly one eighth of its annual economic output - disappeared from the banking system through a series of suspicious loans.

The crisis around the missing cash and the political instability it generated have been holding up assistance from the International Monetary Fund and other lenders, but the EBRD said reforms from the new government could unblock the money.

“The success of the country rests with its political leadership,” said Francis Malige, the EBRD’s top official in the region.

“When shareholders of banks remain opaque, good supervision is not possible and we can see the consequences. Moldova cannot afford to lose another billion this way.”

He said Moldova, which has also been hit hard by the downturn in Russia, needed strong partners like the EU, IMF, World Bank and EBRD.

Malige re-confirmed that the EBRD was prepared to raise its stake in the country’s third biggest lender, Victoriabank. It currently holds 15 percent of its shares but has regulatory approval to increase it to as much as 50 percent.

Last month the development bank called for an extraordinary general meeting of Victoriabank’s shareholders to elect a new supervisory board and revamp its corporate governance.

Its broader worries about Moldova have prompted it to cut its investments there dramatically over the last five years.