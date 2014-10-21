FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Molecular Partners puts IPO on hold, citing market conditions
#Healthcare
October 21, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

Molecular Partners puts IPO on hold, citing market conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Swiss biotech company Molecular Partners IPO-MOLE.S said on Tuesday it had decided to put its initial public offering on hold until further notice due to unfavourable market conditions.

Appetite for stock market lisitings has soured in recent weeks, prompting several companies including France’s Spie and Italy’s Intercos to pull their planned flotations. Biotechnology companies are seen as a particularlty risky bet, given the uncertain nature of drug development.

Molecular Partners had started the bookbuilding process on October 8 and the first trading day of its registered shares was originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

The listing would have been the sixth listing in Switzerland this year, and the first floatation by a biotech stock since 2009. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

