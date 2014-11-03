FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Molecular Partners says bookbuilding resumes with support from Allergan and other anchor investors
November 3, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Molecular Partners says bookbuilding resumes with support from Allergan and other anchor investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Molecular Partners AG :

* Says bookbuilding resumes with support from Allergan as well as other anchor investors

* Announces to resume bookbuilding process for its initial public offering (IPO) on Six Swiss Exchange on revised transaction terms

* Says price for offered registered shares with a nominal value of 0.10 Swiss francs each has been fixed at 22.4 Swiss francs per share

* Says post money equity value on a fully-diluted basis of approximately 485 million Swiss francs (prior to exercise of over-allotment option)

* Says total base offer is unchanged and will consist of 4,400,000 offered registered shares

* Says gross proceeds will be around 96 million Swiss francs (prior to exercise of over-allotment option) Source text - bit.ly/1GduBPM Further company coverage:

