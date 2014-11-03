FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Molecular Partners resumes IPO at lower offer price
November 3, 2014 / 9:10 AM / 3 years ago

Molecular Partners resumes IPO at lower offer price

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Molecular Partners prices IPO at 22.40 Sfr

* Company postponed IPO last month

* Had previously set price range of 28-35 Sfr

ZURICH, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Swiss biotech company Molecular Partners priced its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday below its original range as it resumed bookbuilding for the sale less than two weeks after putting it on hold.

The company said it had priced the shares at 22.40 Swiss francs, having previously set a price range of 28 to 35 francs.

Molecular Partners said it expected gross proceeds of about 96 million Swiss francs ($100 million), before an overallotment option for the syndicate banks. It had previously hoped to earn 121 million francs to 151 million francs from the issue.

The money will be used in part to fund product development, research and acquisitions of complementary businesses and technology, the company said.

Molecular Partners’ postponed its IPO said last month until further notice, due to unfavourable market conditions.

Appetite for stock market listings had soured, prompting several companies including France’s Spie and Italy’s Intercos to pull their planned flotations.

Biotechnology companies are seen as a particularly risky bet, given the uncertain nature of drug development.

JP Morgan is acting as the sole global coordinator and joint bookrunner for the issue while UBS is acting as joint bookrunner.

The bookbulding period will begin on Nov. 3 and is expected to last until last until 1200 GMT on Nov. 4. The company expects the shares to make their market debut on the SIX Swiss Exchange on Nov. 5. (1 US dollar = 0.9645 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)

