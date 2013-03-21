FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moleskine's IPO order book fully covered - source
March 21, 2013

Moleskine's IPO order book fully covered - source

MILAN, March 21 (Reuters) - The order book of notebook maker Moleskine’s initial public offering was fully covered on Wednesday evening, three days after the share sale started, a source close to the deal said.

There was “a lot of interest” from foreign investors, the source told Reuters on Thursday., without disclosing what price the book was covered at.

The IPO, which ends on March 27, values Moleskine at up to 561 million with shares being offered for between 2.00 and 2.65 euros. (Reporting By Paola Arosio, editing by Luca Trogni)

