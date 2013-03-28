Moleskine set to price $312 mln IPO at middle of range-sources

MILAN, March 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s notebook maker Moleskine is set to price its initial public offering at 2.3 euros per shares, near the mid-point of an indicative range, two market sources told Reuters.

“Books have been covered 2.2 times and the offer has been priced at 2.3 euros per share,” a fund manager said, asking not to be named. A trader confirmed the price.

Moleskine had initially proposed a range of between 2.00 and 2.65 euros per share, valuing the company at up to 560 million euros ($721.4 million).

The company is offering 106.3 million shares, including 12 million new ones, for a stake of just over 50 percent.

The offer would raise around 244 million euros ($312 million).

Moleskine is the fourth upmarket Italian brand to go public in under two years, following Prada, Salvatore Ferragamo and Brunello Cucinelli.

Order books on the listing, being run by Goldman Sachs , Mediobanca and UBS, were closed on March 27, with the company making its market debut on April 3.