Italy's Moleskine narrows IPO price range -source
#Market News
March 26, 2013 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

Italy's Moleskine narrows IPO price range -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 26 (Reuters) - The price range of Italy’s Moleskine initial share offering (IPO) has been narrowed towards the middle of the previous range, according to a source close to the offer.

“The guidance is between 2.2 and 2.4 euros per share,” the source said.

The initial range was between 2.00 and 2.65 euros per share, valuing the company at up to 560 million euros ($721.4 million).

Order books on the listing, being run by Goldman Sachs , Mediobanca and UBS, are expected to close on March 27, with the company making its market debut on April 3.

